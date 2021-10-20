Alibaba’s stock has soared after Jack Ma reported on his trip to Europe.

Alibaba’s stock jumped more than 6% on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, giving investors confidence that China’s regulatory onslaught on the internet behemoth may be coming to an end.

Since mainland officials halted what would have been a world-record $37 billion initial public offering for Alibaba’s financial group Ant last November, Ma has kept a quiet profile.

That shocking decision set off a chain reaction of Chinese authorities cracking down on a slew of IT and other industries they perceived to be overly powerful, uncontrolled, or monopolistic.

The South China Morning Post, which is controlled by Alibaba, highlighted Ma’s visit to Spain for a “study tour of the agricultural industry and technology related to the environment.”

The 57-year-old, who stepped down as Alibaba’s chairman in 2019, was claimed to be in Europe for a series of business meetings, according to the paper.

It cited an anonymous source acquainted with Ma’s itinerary as saying he had also stayed in Hong Kong for “private time” with his family before his journey abroad.

A spokeswoman for Alibaba declined to comment.

However, Alibaba’s stock soared as a result of the announcement, finishing 6.67 percent higher in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The company’s stock has risen 23 percent so far this month on anticipation that it is no longer in the doghouse with Beijing authorities.

This optimism has also boosted Hong Kong’s stock exchange, which has been battered in recent months by China’s regulatory crackdown.

Since closing at a five-year low on October 6, the Hang Seng Index, which has been one of the poorest performers this year, has risen 10%.

“It’s becoming increasingly evident that the worst of Beijing’s crackdowns are behind us, particularly in the technology sector, which was the first to suffer,” said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital.

Soon after Ma gave a speech criticizing China’s financial regulators, Alibaba fell out of favor.

Authorities halted Ant’s IPO and launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, which resulted in a $2.75 billion fine.

Ant has also been compelled to restructure as a condition of resuming its IPO by Chinese authorities.

Ma went missing at the end of last year but reappeared in January after a video clip leaked showing him giving a lecture to rural teachers as part of an event hosted by his organization.

His visit to Spain is said to be his first.