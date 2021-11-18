Alibaba’s profit plummets, and the company’s outlook dims as China tightens its grip on the technology sector.

In the face of sluggish economic growth and a government crackdown on Big Tech, Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group reported an 81 percent drop in quarterly profit and cut its outlook on Thursday.

Alibaba reported a profit of 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the period July-September, down from 28.77 billion yuan in the same time last year.

It blamed the drop on “increasing investments in critical strategic sectors” such as lower-tier segments of its consumer markets and overseas operations, rather than a direct impact from the crackdown.

However, revenue fell short of analyst expectations polled by Bloomberg News.

The revenues of the Hangzhou-based company, which are mostly generated by its core e-commerce operations, increased by 29% to 200.7 billion yuan.

It predicted revenue growth of 20-23 percent for the whole fiscal year of 2022, down from analysts’ expectations of at least 27 percent.

Alibaba also stated that “changes in laws, regulations, and (the) regulatory environment,” such as those relating to privacy and data, could have an influence on the final outcomes.

Alibaba’s profits were expected to be a barometer of how one of the country’s most well-known firms fared amid the government’s efforts to reign in big tech.

Following the earnings announcement, Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang stated that the company would continue to invest extensively in building its businesses and that company management remained “extremely optimistic in our business strategy and our future.”

JD.com, Alibaba’s biggest e-commerce rival, said earlier on Thursday that it had performed even worse, losing 2.8 billion yuan.

Both corporations have stock exchanges in the US and Hong Kong.

In late morning trading in New York, Alibaba shares fell more than 10%. JD.com increased by 3%.

China’s ruling Communist Party has depended on its IT behemoths to drive the country’s digital development.

However, late last year, it dramatically turned against the sector as concerns grew about its fast expansion and charges of monopolistic practices and data breaches, mirroring similar concerns about internet corporations in the United States and elsewhere.

Alibaba was the first to bear the brunt of the hatred. Last year, the government thwarted Alibaba’s financial arm, Ant Group, from launching a world-record stock IPO, and in April, the government penalized Alibaba a record $2.78 billion for anti-competitive conduct, which brought Alibaba to a rare quarterly loss earlier this year.

The government has also enacted new laws and other restrictions aimed at preventing significant Chinese digital businesses from entering the market. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.