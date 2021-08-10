Alibaba’s CEO fires a manager accused of rape and condemns the company’s “forced drinking culture.”

Alibaba’s CEO slammed the “ugly forced drinking culture” afflicting one of China’s most recognized enterprises on Monday, firing a manager accused of rape.

Celebrities, like Chinese-Canadian sensation Kris Wu, who was accused of rape, have faced investigations and legal charges as a result of sexual assault in China.

According to media reports, an unidentified Alibaba employee accused her manager and a customer of sexual assault during a business trip to eastern China.

She was allegedly forced to drink and then sexually assaulted.

Daniel Zhang, the CEO of the e-commerce behemoth, sent an internal memo to employees on Monday, criticizing the attack and his own company’s original treatment of the complaint, as viewed by AFP.

Internal investigations revealed that the accused admitted to having “intimate acts” with the woman when she was inebriated, which was against company rules, he added.

“He will be fired and never rehired,” Zhang stated, adding that the matter had already been turned over to the police.

The accused has already been fired, according to a corporate spokeswoman.

Alibaba’s customer announced in a statement that the employee suspected of sexual assault had been sacked.

Zhang also slammed a “ugly forced drinking culture,” a business practice that has been criticized in the past, notably at Alibaba.

“Our personnel have the authority to refuse any request, regardless of gender, whether it comes from a consumer or a supervisor,” Zhang said.

According to a letter circulating on Chinese social media, the victim first brought up the alleged assault to senior managers.

She finally made the decision to go public.

Her story soon became popular on China’s Weibo platform, which is similar to Twitter, with a hashtag for the incident having been viewed 820 million times.

It spurred users to post their own stories, with one lady stating that her boss turned a blind eye when her coworkers encouraged her to drink at a work dinner, only inquiring if she was “fine” the next day.

Li Yonghe, the president of Alibaba’s neighborhood retail business group, and Xu Kun, the company’s human resources generalist, have both resigned, according to the company.

In the memo, Zhang stated that they had failed to take necessary action “when the employee reported a heinous incident such as rape.”

Meanwhile, Alibaba has promised to create a dedicated reporting channel for its 254,000 employees.

Alibaba has already being scrutinized by the government, which is waging a wide drive to reign in the growing power of internet behemoths.