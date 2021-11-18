Alibaba reports an 81 percent drop in profit as China cracks down on big tech.

Alibaba Group, China’s largest e-commerce company, reported an 81 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, blaming a government crackdown on the country’s internet giants.

Alibaba reported a profit of 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the period July-September, down from 28.77 billion yuan in the same time last year.

It attributed the drop in earnings to “increased expenditures in important strategic sectors” such as lower-tier segments of our consumer markets and overseas operations, rather than any impact on operations as a result of the crackdown.

However, revenue for the period fell short of analyst expectations polled by Bloomberg News.

The revenues of the Hangzhou-based company, which are mostly generated by its core e-commerce operations, increased by 29% to 200.7 billion yuan.

Bloomberg reported that it expects sales growth of 20-23 percent for the whole fiscal year of 2022, down from the 27 percent predicted by analysts.

Alibaba’s earnings were closely watched as a barometer of how one of the country’s most well-known firms fared amid the government’s efforts to reign in big tech.

Following the earnings announcement, Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang stated that the company will continue to invest extensively in building its businesses and would show “perseverance.”

“We remain quite optimistic in our business plan and our future, despite the obstacles in the current macroeconomic environment and with more and more players entering the field,” he said.

JD.com, Alibaba’s biggest e-commerce rival, said earlier on Thursday that it had performed even worse, losing 2.8 billion yuan.

Both corporations have stock exchanges in the US and Hong Kong.

China’s ruling Communist Party has historically depended on its tech behemoths to drive the country’s digital revolution.

However, late last year, it quickly turned on the sector as concerns about its aggressive expansion, alleged monopolistic activities, and data security grew, mirroring similar dissatisfaction with internet businesses in the US and elsewhere.

Alibaba was the first to suffer the consequences. Last year, the government thwarted Alibaba’s financial arm, Ant Group, from launching a world-record stock IPO, and in April, the government penalized Alibaba a record $2.78 billion for anti-competitive conduct, which brought Alibaba to a rare loss earlier this year.

Other measures taken by the government against major Chinese digital players have sent their stock prices tumbling.

Tencent, the gaming and messaging behemoth, announced its slowest revenue increase in years last week.