Algerians rue the era of Bouteflika’s “missed opportunities.”

Algerians reflected on two decades of “lost possibilities” as flags flew half-mast ahead of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s funeral on Sunday.

His death, at the age of 84, was confirmed late Friday, more than two years after he stepped down as president.

The long-time leader had came to power in 1999 on a tide of popular enthusiasm after his offer of amnesty to Islamist terrorists helped end a decade-long civil conflict.

However, major protests erupted 20 years later in response to his admission that he intended to run for a fifth term, prompting the army to intervene and compel his resignation.

Bouteflika, a fighter in Algeria’s war for independence from France, had a mini-stroke in 2013 that left him unable to speak and compelled him to use a wheelchair.

Algerians dubbed him “Boutef” because as foreign minister in the 1970s, he earned the admiration of his mentor, Algeria’s second president Houari Boumediene.

According to Algerian journalist Adlene Meddi, Bouteflika’s honeymoon period as president was fueled by nostalgia for the heady Boumediene days of the late 1960s and 1970s.

“For some, he was a reassuring presence, bringing back memories of the ‘glory’ years under Boumediene, when Algeria was the developing world’s leader – all in stark contrast to the burning ruins of Algeria in the late 1990s,” Meddi wrote on the Middle East Eye website.

Bouteflika also benefited from high oil prices during the era, according to Hasni Abidi, head of the CERMAM research institute in Geneva.

“His popularity was secured by a high (barrel) price and a ‘civil concord’ law negotiated by the army,” he said, referring to the conclusion of the fight with Islamists.

“Unfortunately, Bouteflika squandered his chance to make history — he was the president of wasted chances.

“Rather than becoming a statesman, he became a man of power and intrigue.”

According to Louisa Dris Ait Hamadouche, a politics instructor at the University of Algiers, Bouteflika “failed to realize his own aspirations or those of the Algerian state,” and the nation had experienced a “litany of squandered possibilities.”

Dris Ait Hamadouche stated that he wanted to “surpass Boumediene, enshrine the presidency, bring all military institutions under its command, boost Algeria’s influence on the regional stage, and be the one to turn the page on the black decade (of civil war),” which claimed the lives of around 200,000 people.

