Aldi’s Mamia New Parent Fund Returns With Weekly £100 Vouchers

Aldi has relaunched its Mamia New Parent Fund for 2026, offering weekly £100 digital vouchers to new parents across the UK to help offset the rising cost of baby essentials.

The scheme launched on January 23, 2026, and will run for one year until January 23, 2027. One family will be selected each week to receive a £100 voucher, meaning 52 families will benefit in total, with £5,200 distributed nationwide. The vouchers can be redeemed in any Aldi store and used on most products, excluding Stage 1 First Infant Milk.

To enter, new parents must email mamiaparentfund@aldi.co.uk with their full name, country of residence, email address, and a photo of a receipt showing a purchase from Aldi’s Mamia baby range. The receipt must be dated within seven days of entry. Winners are selected weekly at random by independent judges from valid entries received in the previous seven days. Each family may win only once.

The fund was first introduced in 2025 and attracted thousands of applications, prompting Aldi to bring it back for a second year following what it described as strong shopper engagement.

Aldi said the initiative is aimed at easing financial pressure on families during a child’s first year. Research cited by the retailer shows that 17% of new parents identify recurring nappy purchases as one of the biggest unexpected costs of parenthood. Aldi estimates that parents could save up to £380 in their baby’s first year by switching from branded nappies to its own-label Mamia range.

The Mamia range includes nappies, wipes, baby food and toiletries. Aldi says the products are tested to match the quality standards of branded alternatives while being sold at lower prices.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said the retailer wanted to continue supporting families as household budgets remain under pressure, noting that the response to the fund’s first year demonstrated the demand for practical financial help.

Aldi has recently been named Supermarket of the Year by Mother&Baby and, as of early 2026, has held the title of Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for five consecutive years, according to Liverpool Echo.