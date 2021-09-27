Aldi, a German retailer, expands into the United Kingdom, creating 2,000 jobs.

Despite supply chain constraints elsewhere in the retail industry, German supermarket operator Aldi announced Monday that it aims to add 2,000 jobs in the UK next year.

The group stated in a statement that the new?1.3 billion (1.5 billion euro, $1.8 billion) investment will see it open 100 new branches over the next two years.

Over the previous two years, Aldi UK and Ireland has generated 7,000 jobs, thanks to strong sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of its reduced number of product lines and suppliers, the company has withstood Britain’s supply chain constraint, according to the company.

Aldi recently increased wages for its own lorry drivers, despite the persistent lack of HGV drivers in the UK.

“It’s difficult to assume that anyone is immune to the supply difficulties we’re seeing,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland.

“However, due of our narrower range and fewer suppliers, our company is rather distinctive and ultimately well positioned to deal with these issues.”

Last year, sales in the region increased by 10.2 percent to?12.3 billion, according to Aldi.

In the UK and Ireland, the company employs 41,000 people and has 920 stores.

Hurley stated that the company and its suppliers had not been impacted by the current UK motor fuel supply problem, and that the company’s depots were well stocked.