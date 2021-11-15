Al Jazeera’s Sudanese Chief Has Been Arrested.

Sudanese security agents have detained the bureau chief of Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV, despite a court order to release him, according to the broadcaster.

Al Jazeera journalist Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, a Sudanese national, was seized on Sunday at his home, the latest in a string of hundreds of arrests since the military takeover three weeks ago.

Sudan’s top commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, imposed a state of emergency on October 25, deposed the government, and imprisoned civilian leaders.

The army’s power grab has stymied the country’s transition to complete civilian governance, drawn international condemnation, and sparked regular protests.

Burhan is an ins