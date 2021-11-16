Akasa Air of India has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

At a major aviation show in Dubai on Tuesday, Boeing revealed its first large order, announcing that India’s new carrier Akasa Air has bought 72 of its 737 MAX planes.

At the industry’s first big show since the Covid epidemic began, which runs until Thursday, the world’s leading aerospace companies are looking for fresh business.

A day after European rival Airbus stole the show with a mega-order for 255 single-aisle A321 aircraft worth more than $33 billion at list prices, US aerospace giant Boeing saved face.

Airbus has returned to profit and delivered 460 planes in the first ten months of the year, whereas Boeing has remained in the red and delivered only 268 jets, as the industry slowly recovers from a Covid-induced depression.

“To develop its fleet, the new Indian carrier has ordered (72) 737 MAX jets,” Boeing said in a statement, adding that the purchase was worth roughly $9 billion at list prices.

Akasa Air has purchased two 737 MAX variants, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200, from Boeing.

“We are happy to work with Boeing for our first jet order,” said Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube, “and appreciate them for their trust and confidence in Akasa Air’s business plan and leadership team.”

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with unrivaled potential. We’re already seeing a robust rebound in air travel, with decades of expansion ahead of us.” Boeing announced on Sunday that it has inked a contract with an Icelandic company to convert 11 737-800BCF cargo jets, the previous version of the MAX series. It didn’t say how much the contract was worth.

Last year, Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft returned to the skies after a 20-month grounding following two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

According to the release, Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “We are honoured that Akasa Air… has placed its trust in the 737 family to provide affordable passenger service in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation regions.”

Almost 370 planes remain in inventory, and Boeing CEO David Calhoun has stated that selling them all will take two years.

China, a major market for aircraft manufacturers, has yet to re-certify the 737 MAX. According to Calhoun, Boeing’s manufacturing goals are contingent on access to the Chinese market.

On Tuesday, Boeing also revealed that.