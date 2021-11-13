Airbus Recovers While Boeing Reels in a Tale of Two Companies.

The aviation industry is slowly recovering from last year’s Covid-induced depression, but Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, is faring better than American rival Boeing, which has been beset by problems.

On Sunday, the world’s leading aircraft businesses will attend the five-day Dubai air show, the industry’s first big gathering since the pandemic began last year.

However, whereas Airbus has turned a profit and delivered 460 jets in the first ten months of the year, Boeing is still losing money and has delivered only 268 planes.

Last year, Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft returned to the skies after a 20-month grounding following two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

Almost 370 planes remain in inventory, and Boeing CEO David Calhoun has stated that selling them all will take two years.

China, a major market for aircraft manufacturers, has yet to re-certify the 737 MAX. According to Calhoun, Boeing’s manufacturing goals are contingent on access to the Chinese market.

The 787 Dreamliner has had its share of issues, costing the firm an estimated $1 billion.

Following a series of troubles with the plane, the company halted deliveries of the 787 in May, marking the second stoppage in the last year.

In July, Boeing said that it had discovered more issues near the plane’s nose and was trying to resolve them.

The business is losing $6.5 billion due to a delay in the initial deliveries of its new wide-body 777X airliner, which have been put back from 2022 to late 2023.

“It’s difficult to say they’re over because there have been so many problems,” Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with aerospace consultancy Teal Group, told AFP.

As foreign travel has been curtailed by pandemic restrictions, Covid has also affected Boeing’s strong suit: long-haul planes, according to Remy Bonnery, an analyst at Archery Strategy Consulting.

Only between 2023 and 2025 is international air traffic likely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic air travel, on the other hand, is improving, which is good news for Airbus and its A320 series of narrow-body planes.

The A321neo, Airbus’ newest single-aisle airliner, will be on exhibit in Dubai.

In 2023, the airline plans to produce the A321XLR, a long-range variant of the plane that can fly for 10 hours, a feat previously only accomplished by larger planes.

“In the single-aisle, long-haul sector, Airbus is the only player,” said Bonnery of Archery Strategy Consulting.

