Air Taxis Have Promised To Fly Above Rome’s Potholes.

Some argue that the only way out of the Eternal City is up, citing potholes, bus fires, and soul-crushing traffic on the ground.

According to German business Volocopter, Rome’s airport operator ADR, and transportation infrastructure holding company Atlantia, a new electric air taxi might be flying passengers from Fiumicino Airport to the city center within three years.

The VoloCity project, which is also being developed in Paris and Singapore, promises to transport passengers from the airport to the city in 20 minutes, with no traffic and zero emissions, while traveling at a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour.

According to a joint news release announcing the intentions, the taxi would initially carry the pilot and one passenger “until the aircraft will fly totally autonomously,” at which point it will be able to carry two passengers.

The building of “vertiports” to allow taxis to take off and land vertically is still required for the Fiumicino project.

The shining white Volocopter flying taxi was stationed outside the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Thursday, and interested bystanders were allowed to board.

“I wish they had given more care to the railway system before climbing up into the sky,” Giuseppe, 32, who declined to give his last name, said.

Nonetheless, he conceded: “This is a step forward in time. This is the very least we can do if we’re talking about travelling to Mars.” According to local news reports, the projected 20-minute ride from Fiumicino to the city center will cost 140 euros ($161), compared to 48 euros for a taxi and 14 euros for a 32-minute rail ride.

The public transit system in Italy’s historic city is famously rickety, with pothole-infested roads that wreak havoc on tyres, aging buses that spontaneously catch fire, and metro stations that are frequently closed for months.

The concept of flying taxis — ideally without pilots — has gained traction around the world as part of a campaign to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Various firms, including Uber and General Motors, are developing “vertical take off and landing aircraft,” but considerable difficulties remain, including regulatory issues and safety concerns.