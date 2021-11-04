Air Canada’s CEO is embroiled in controversy for his lack of French proficiency.

After the discovery put him in hot water in Quebec — a passionate protector of Moliere’s language — the CEO of Canada’s flagship airline, Air Canada, apologized Thursday for his lack of French ability.

Michael Rousseau promised to work on his French while apologizing for offending people the day before by giving a speech nearly entirely in English in Montreal, where the airline is based and where he has resided for many years.

“I want to be clear that I had no intention of insulting Quebecers or Francophones across the country,” Rousseau stated in a statement.

“I apologize to anyone who was upset by my statements,” he added, adding that Air Canada is dedicated to “showing respect for the French.”

Rousseau stated, “As a leader, I shall set the tone.”

Rousseau has faced backlash from politicians, including Quebec Premier Francois Legault and federal Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, as well as French language associations, following his speech to business groups on Wednesday and subsequent comments to journalists that he’d managed to get by without speaking French for years.

The official languages of Canada are French and English, and Ottawa compels most businesses, particularly airlines, to provide services in both languages.

Quebec is the only province in which French is the official language, and it has worked hard to strengthen it throughout the years, including presenting in May an update to a 1977 law confirming French as Quebec’s primary language and encouraging its usage on signs, in schools, and in businesses.

According to Statistics Canada, the use of French in Quebec is declining, with 71.2 percent of Quebecers indicating they use French with their family and friends in a recent study, down from 72.8 percent five years ago.