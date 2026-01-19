AI Revolution Shakes Nigerian News Industry as Publishers Battle for Survival

As digital platforms increasingly prioritize AI-generated content, Nigerian publishers face a looming crisis that threatens their financial viability and disrupts the future of journalism in the country. Big Tech giants like Google and Meta, once reliable partners for traffic and advertising revenue, have shifted their algorithms to favor their own platforms, leaving news organizations grappling with diminishing visibility and plummeting profits.

For years, Nigerian newspapers have relied on the traditional model: invest in quality journalism, attract readers, and generate revenue through ads. But the advent of AI technologies has upended this formula. According to Segun Adediran, CEO of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Big Tech’s takeover of the digital advertising space, along with AI-driven content aggregation, has created an “existential crisis” for the industry. Publishers now struggle to retain a foothold as traffic is siphoned away to platforms that use their content without compensation.

The AI Transformation of Google Discover

One key development driving this shift is Google Discover, a platform that once served as a significant source of referral traffic for publishers. Recent data from media analytics firm Marfeel shows that 51% of the content in Google Discover now consists of AI-generated summaries, many of which promote YouTube or other Google services, bypassing original publisher content entirely. In countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada, posts from social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have begun to dominate lower-ranking positions on Discover, further displacing news organizations.

Marfeel’s Xavi Beumala notes that this trend has led Google Discover to evolve from a “traffic distributor” into an “engagement retention layer,” with more users staying within Google’s ecosystem rather than clicking through to external publishers. As a result, traffic to Nigerian news outlets has declined dramatically, with some publishers experiencing drops of up to 90%. Meanwhile, the platforms that once helped drive digital ad revenue—Google and Meta—now control more than 60% of the global digital advertising market, further squeezing the revenue streams for news organizations.

This change in Google’s approach, which has seen AI-generated content replace human-curated news, not only reduces the exposure of independent publishers but raises significant quality concerns. Stories from fake news sites have gained massive traction on Discover before being removed, and Google has promised to address these issues. However, the broader solution appears to be the further consolidation of traffic under its own properties, including YouTube and X, diminishing the role of external content creators.

Legal and Ethical Implications for Nigerian Publishers

The situation has sparked calls for action in Nigeria, where the media industry is grappling with an evolving legal landscape. Under the Nigerian Copyright Act 2022, newspapers are granted strong protections as “literary works,” providing them exclusive rights to control how their content is used and distributed. However, as Adediran points out, the industry has long operated under the assumption that its content is a “public good,” overlooking its intellectual property rights. With Big Tech and AI firms using content to train algorithms without compensation, many publishers feel their rights are being violated.

Despite the legal framework, enforcement has been slow. Adediran is vocal in his criticism, lamenting that Nigerian publishers have been left behind while other countries, like South Africa, have pushed back against Big Tech’s influence. South Africa’s Competition Commission has taken action against the impact of Big Tech on local media, while Nigerian regulators have yet to adopt similar strategies. This lack of enforcement has left many publishers feeling powerless in the face of a technological behemoth.

The Nigerian media sector’s struggle is part of a broader global challenge, as independent publishers and affiliate marketers face the dual pressures of diminishing organic reach and an increasingly monopolistic digital landscape. Experts urge Nigerian publishers to diversify their traffic sources, focusing on building direct relationships with audiences through email lists, social media followings, and brand communities. Developing video content, particularly for YouTube, is also seen as essential given the growing prominence of the platform in Google Discover.

For Nigerian publishers, the urgency is clear. Adediran has called on the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to enforce the country’s copyright laws and protect the rights of local publishers. “This is not about charity,” he says. “Newspapers must be treated fairly, and the law must be upheld.” As the digital landscape continues to shift, the survival of Nigeria’s independent journalism will depend on how quickly the industry adapts to these new realities and asserts its legal and business rights.