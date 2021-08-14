Ahead of the 9/11 anniversary, the US issues a new terrorism threat warning.

On the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a fresh terrorism threat advisory on Friday, amid a revival of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, the United States is facing a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic and foreign terrorists, as well as other harmful foreign forces.

The use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and incite violent conduct” has increased, according to the report.

Following an attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in January, the Department of Homeland Security stated the US faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated radicals, frequently stoked by foreign online influence.

The notice had already been updated in May, with the Department of Homeland Security warning that violent extremists could use the relaxing of Covid-19 limitations to carry out attacks.

The DHS advisory stated that “extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” and that “pandemic-related stressors… may contribute to more violence this year.”

Despite a quick vaccination effort, coronavirus case rates in the United States have risen dramatically in recent months as a result of the Delta variant’s spread, necessitating new health precautions.

In the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), published an English-language version of its propaganda “Inspire” magazine for the first time in over four years, according to the advisory, which expires on November 11.

This “demonstrates that foreign terrorist groups continue to attempt to inspire individuals in the United States who are vulnerable to violent extremist influences,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Since shortly after the 9/11 attacks, the US has been conducting drone strikes against AQAP fighters in Yemen, which it regards to be the terror group’s most dangerous branch.

After 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security was founded, and it continues to release terrorism threat bulletins on a regular basis.