Ahead of Argentina’s parliamentary elections, Fernandez is under fire.

President Alberto Fernandez is bracing himself for a tense 24 hours as Argentines vote in mid-term parliamentary elections on Sunday, with his party potentially losing its Senate majority.

In the mandatory vote for 34.3 million people, nearly half of the lower house Chamber of Deputies seats, as well as a third of the Senate members, are up for grabs.

The Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) party of Fernandez is already a minority in the lower house, and observers fear it is in danger of losing its Senate majority.

In September, the Frente suffered a humiliating defeat in primaries, receiving only 33% of the vote compared to 37% for Fidesz.