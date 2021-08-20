Against Ugas, Pacquiao is ready to reclaim the WBA title.

Manny Pacquiao believes a change of opponent has had no impact on his training as he prepares to reclaim his world welterweight title on Saturday after a two-year layoff.

At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Filipino boxing legend takes on WBA champion Yordenis Ugas in a rematch after his initial opponent, Errol Spence Jr., suffered an eye injury.

The sudden withdrawal of Spence, the undefeated IBF and WBC champion, has robbed Pacquiao, 42, of another superfight at the pinnacle of his illustrious career.

Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since winning the WBA title from Keith Thurman in July 2019, will have to adjust his training to accommodate for the fact that he’ll be fighting a right-handed opponent rather than a southpaw.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) downplayed the significance of the tactical shift as he prepared for his 72nd bout since turning professional in 1995.

Pacquiao stated, “It simply took me two days to acclimate to fighting Ugas.” “I’ve faced a lot of right-handed competitors in the past.

“It would have been more difficult to move from training for a right-handed pitcher to a southpaw pitcher. There’s no need to be concerned because the majority of my opponents have been right-handed.”

Pacquiao will be able to settle a score in the hurriedly rescheduled fight.

Despite the global interruption to boxing caused by the epidemic, Pacquiao’s WBA belt was controversially removed from him earlier this year on the grounds of “inactivity.”

Pacquiao was irritated by the WBA’s decision to award the title to Ugas.

Pacquiao added, “I didn’t enjoy it when someone seized my belt without challenging me in the ring.” “We’re both champions, but after Saturday, we’ll see who gets the belt.”

In what could well turn out to be his final bout, Pacquiao will start as a big favorite to reclaim the title.

While Pacquiao still has plenty of the talent that made him the most exciting fighter in boxing at his peak, Father Time is still a constant threat to a boxer in his forties.

“I don’t know if this will be my final battle in the ring; we’ll see fight after fight,” Pacquiao stated.

“Right now, I’m feeling really young. I’m looking forward to sacrificing and being disciplined every day to prepare for a bout like this.”

Freddie Roach, Pacquiao's long-time trainer, claims that his protege's intense work ethic hasn't slowed down.