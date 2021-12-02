Against GM and Stellantis, Ford’s F-Series Pickups are celebrating their 45th year as America’s best-selling trucks.

Ford (F) has achieved a key milestone with its F-Series pickups, maintaining its position as the best-selling truck in America for the 45th consecutive year.

The F-Series, which includes the popular F-150, has won the top spot for another year, beating off GM’s Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Stellantis Ram pickup trucks, according to the Blue Oval automaker.

Ford reported that it sold 663,508 F-Series trucks in November, down 7% from the same month last year.

With its Chevy Silverado pickup truck, GM is presently in second place. However, according to CNBC, the Detroit rival is in risk of losing the championship to Stellantis, as it has sold roughly 407,000 units in the first three quarters, compared to 434,772 for the Ram pickup.

The announcement that Ford’s S-Series trucks had regained top-selling status came as the firm announced its November sales figures, claiming to be the only U.S. carmaker to show a year-over-year rise in November, up 5.9% over the previous year.

“For the third month in a row, our new models have made Ford America’s best-selling automaker, a feat last accomplished in 1974,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.

Ford’s electric car sales increased three times faster than the entire electrified vehicle segment in November, giving it a 10% market share, up from 5.4 percent the previous year. The Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Hybrid drove the company’s EV sales to 11,116 for the month, up 153.6 percent.

Ford’s stock was trading at $19.84 at 1:51 p.m. ES on Thursday, up 26 cents, or 1.35 percent.