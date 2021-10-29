After years of war, Libya welcomes tourists back.

Libya has welcomed its first international tourists in a decade, on a trip to an oasis village deep in the desert that had previously been closed to outsiders due to years of conflict.

Jean-Paul, a French traveller who first visited Libya over a decade ago, was one of about 100 largely European tourists on the trip.

He expressed his desire to return to the “magnificent nation, with beautiful beauty and very welcoming people,” which he described as “magnificent.”

“Events made it impossible for ten years, but then we were told we could return on a supervised trip with a security escort,” the 57-year-old stated.

“The people here are quite kind, and you get the impression that Libyans are eager to see tourists again.”

As a convoy of hundreds of four-wheel-drives took the Italian, French, Icelandic, and Swiss visitors through town, police sirens rang across the oasis of Ghadames, its old white houses set amid a sea of palm trees.

During Moamer Kadhafi’s four-decade dictatorship, Libya was generally off-limits to tourists.

Foreign visitors mainly stayed away after the tyrant was deposed in a 2011 revolt, as the country descended into anarchy and armed strife.

The first group of tourists to come since 2012 was able to do so today, courtesy to a year of relative calm following an October 2020 ceasefire and a United Nations-led peace process.

Ali al-Kouba, a tour guide, says he wants to “destroy the wall of fear” for visitors who wish to see Libya’s enormous Sahara.

Giovanni Paolo, an Italian visitor and tour operator who was shielded from the desert wind by a Tuareg-style yellow scarf, concurred.

He said, “We were confident we’d be welcomed in this lovely country.”

The guests traveled via a Tunisian border crossing that reopened in September after being closed for months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before venturing deep into the dunes and stony stretches of the southern Libyan countryside, they spent the night under the stars.

They eventually arrived in Ghadames, the “jewel of the desert,” about 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of Tripoli.

The UNESCO-listed oasis city, a pre-Roman Berber village and a vital halt on Saharan trade routes, features unusual multilevel architecture with whitewashed, covered lanes that are protected from the scorching summer sun.

Tourists strolled through the old city, photographing the classic buildings held up by palm trunks.

Tourists strolled through the old city, photographing the classic buildings held up by palm trunks.

They also went to the newest area of town, where a mosque with impressive minarets stands next to beautiful villas.