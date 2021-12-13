After years of deficits, Saudi Arabia anticipates a budget surplus.

Saudi Arabia approved its budget for 2022 on Sunday, anticipating a surplus for the first time since the 2014 oil price crash.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s fiscal condition has improved, according to King Salman, “after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has weathered the economic implications and exceptional stages of the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the Saudi Press Agency, total expenditures were projected at 955 billion Saudi riyals ($255 billion), with revenues at 1.045 trillion riyals, resulting in a 90 billion riyal surplus.

Despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus subtype spreading globally, Riyadh’s estimates coincide with increased global crude prices.

Crude oil prices finished the week higher on Friday, putting them on track for their best week since August.

Brent North Sea crude increased to $75.15 per barrel for February delivery. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose to $71.67 a barrel in New York.

Saudi Arabia, according to economists, requires a crude price of around $80 per barrel to balance its budget.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan did not respond to an AFP query regarding the price per barrel on which the budget predictions were based during a press briefing.

According to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the monarchy produced 9.8 million barrels per day in October.

If the forecasts come true, it will be the first time since 2013, when the Arab world’s largest economy posted a surplus of 206 billion riyals.

“We want to pay more attention to citizens’ and residents’ security and health, human development, economic growth and diversity, and financial sustainability,” King Salman added.

“The financial and economic outcomes and indicators reflect that we are progressing successfully,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remarked.

Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has been pursuing a wide-ranging strategy to diversify its economy away from oil, which still accounts for more than two-thirds of the country’s earnings.

After oil prices plummeted from over $100 a barrel in 2014, the monarchy borrowed excessively and leaned on its reserves to make up the difference.

It also implemented austerity measures such as reducing fuel and power subsidies and establishing a value added tax.

Jadaan predicted a 52 billion riyal budget shortfall in 2022 in September.

When global demand fell during the epidemic last year, Saudi Arabia was left reeling from low oil prices, which contributed to an economic crisis.

The kingdom predicted its 2020 deficit to be 298 billion riyals, but the shortfall is expected to be 84 billion riyals this year.