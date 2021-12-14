After years in Timbuktu, Mali, French soldiers lower the flag.

On Tuesday, French troops were ready to leave the Malian city of Timbuktu, marking the end of a symbolic intervention in the conflict-torn Sahel state that began more than eight years ago.

In February 2013, then-French President Francois Hollande formally declared the commencement of France’s military engagement to hunt out jihadist terrorists, and it was there that he did so.

After an eight-month Islamist takeover, French legionnaires and Malian troops had recovered Timbuktu, a northern desert city.

“Some people were struck with emotion,” said Yehia Tandina, a Timbuktu television journalist, recalling the day. “Women were crying, young people were shouting, and I myself was overwhelmed.”

Former Timbuktu regional council president Mohamed Ibrahim characterized the day as “joyous” and “wonderful.”

However, French troops are already departing Timbuktu, raising concerns about the future of jihadist activities as terrorists establish themselves in the countryside.

Mathieu, a French sergeant, was among the first French troops to arrive in Mali, and he has returned to the Timbuktu camp for the handover ceremony.

He smiled as he continued, “We’ve come full circle.”

Since 2013, Paris has sent roughly 5,100 troops to the Sahel area, which includes Mali, to assist local governments and their under-equipped military in combating an ever-growing Islamist insurgency.

After a military takeover in Mali in August 2020, which removed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, French President Emmanuel Macron planned a massive pullback of French troops in June.

By next year, France’s military presence in the Sahel will be reduced to around 3,000 troops.

The French bases in Kidal and Tessalit, in northern Mali, have already been abandoned.

When the French arrived in Timbuktu in 2013, they were welcomed like liberators.

The day French military retook the city was also characterized by former President Hollande as “the happiest day of his political life.”

Sergeant Mathieu stated that the atmosphere had changed, but that the villagers were not antagonistic.

A lack of enthusiasm could be attributed to the country’s 19 million people’s continued war.

Since 2013, jihadist assaults have been increasingly common, and the violence has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The question of whether France’s mission was a military success is a delicate one.

“We have to hope that things will become better for civilians,” Master Corporal Julien, who was also in Timbuktu in 2013, said.

Locals outside of the city appear to have made peace with the jihadists, according to security officials and Western diplomats.

