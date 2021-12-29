After widespread food poisoning, Apple has placed India’s iPhone plant on ‘probation.’

Apple announced on Wednesday that its key supplier’s Indian plant has been placed on “probation” following widespread food poisoning and protests over working conditions.

This month, 250 women working at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, India, were treated for food poisoning, with 159 of them being hospitalized.

This sparked protests against the facility’s living conditions, which have kept the factory in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, shuttered since December 18.

Apple has put the facility “on probation” and is working with the supplier to complete “a thorough set of corrective steps” as soon as possible.

A total of 17,000 employees work at the plant. It manufactures iPhones for the Indian market as well as for export, as well as other electronic devices.

“We are very sorry for the situation our employees had,” Foxconn stated, adding that it was “immediately taking steps to better the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations.”

A Foxconn spokesman added, “We are also revamping our local management team and management processes to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are required.”

Employees will be compensated while changes are made, according to the Taipei-based corporation.

Apple has long been chastised for the treatment of workers in its Chinese partner factories, particularly after a wave of suicides at Foxconn’s Shenzhen industrial park in 2010.