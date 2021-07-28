After Wall Street’s drop, most Asian markets are down due to concerns about China.

The majority of Asian markets plummeted once more. Fears of a regulatory crackdown in China continued to resonate through trading floors on Wednesday, while analysts predicted that firms will struggle to maintain their current run of blockbuster earnings results, which have sent prices skyrocketing.

Following Beijing’s announcement of a series of measures aimed at limiting a range of industries – including tech and private tuition – that have sparked fears of more action, Hong Kong and Shanghai were the focus of attention.

The Nasdaq led losses in New York, reflecting the troubles in Asia. While some of the selling was motivated by profit-taking after all three indexes set new highs on successive days, observers said China’s actions also played a role.

“The instability in Chinese tech stocks is finally leaking into US tech markets,” said Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group, who added that he was “concerned investors will lighten up in general” following key tech earnings as the market entered “a seasonably bad period for equities.”

Murphy’s remarks came as Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Microsoft all reported better-than-expected earnings, but their stock prices fell after hours.

According to OANDA’s Edward Moya, “the key takeaway from this wrath of earnings was that risk appetite will likely struggle going forward given the persistent struggles with supply chains, concerns over China’s growth, and uncertainty over how much more monetary and fiscal support this economy will see.”

“Wall Street has priced in lower interest rates for a longer period of time, and now we need to see if the Fed will delay any signal of tapering until the end of the year due to current delta variant concerns.”

The Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, which finishes later Wednesday, will be widely monitored for any indications on the central bank’s plans in light of the economic recovery, as well as the emergence and spread of the Delta variety that has caused infections to spike.

Hong Kong jumped more than 1% after swinging violently, although it was barely a blip on the radar after a collapse of more than 9% in the preceding three days.

While tuition companies saw some relief, tech behemoth Tencent continued to under selling pressure, with the company facing even more pressure after China forced developers to fix problems with pop-up ads in their apps.

Shanghai dropped once more, while Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, and Jakarta also suffered losses. Seoul and Wellington both gained ground.

