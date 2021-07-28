After Wall Street’s drop, Asian markets are mostly down due to concerns about China.

Fears over China’s regulatory crackdown reverberated through trading floors again on Wednesday, and analysts predicted companies would struggle to maintain their current run of blockbuster earnings reports that have sent prices skyrocketing.

Following Beijing’s announcement of a series of measures aimed at limiting a range of industries – including tech and private tuition – that have sparked fears of more action, Hong Kong and Shanghai were the focus of attention.

The Nasdaq led losses in New York, reflecting the troubles in Asia. While some of the selling was motivated by profit-taking after all three indexes set new highs on successive days, observers said China’s actions also played a role.

“The instability in Chinese tech stocks is finally leaking into US tech markets,” said Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group, who added that he was “concerned investors will lighten up in general” following key tech earnings as the market entered “a seasonably bad period for equities.”

Murphy’s remarks came as Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Microsoft all reported better-than-expected earnings, but their stock prices fell after hours.

According to OANDA’s Edward Moya, “the key takeaway from this wrath of earnings was that risk appetite will likely struggle going forward given the persistent struggles with supply chains, concerns over China’s growth, and uncertainty over how much more monetary and fiscal support this economy will see.”

“Wall Street has priced in lower interest rates for a longer period of time, and now we need to see if the Fed will delay any signal of tapering until the end of the year due to current delta variant concerns.”

The Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, which finishes later Wednesday, will be widely monitored for any indications on the central bank’s plans in light of the economic recovery, as well as the emergence and spread of the Delta variety that has caused infections to spike.

Hong Kong rose marginally in early trade, but swung throughout the morning and hardly made a dent in the more than 9% slump it had experienced over the previous three days. While some companies saw some relief, Tencent, the world’s largest internet company, remained to under selling pressure.

Shanghai has dropped yet again.

In the aftermath of the recent sell-off, mainland state media sought to calm investor fears by claiming that markets would soon stabilize and that the new laws will be helpful to the economy in the long run.

