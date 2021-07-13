After unprecedented protests, one Cuban was killed and several were arrested.

Following huge anti-government rallies in Cuba, one person died and more than 100 others, including independent journalists and dissidents, were arrested, with some continuing in detention on Tuesday, according to observers and activists.

The interior ministry confirmed that a 36-year-old man named Diubis Laurencio Tejeda died during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Havana on Monday.

The ministry expressed its “mourning” at his death, while the news agency claimed he was involved in “disturbances.”

On Tuesday, relatives and friends of those imprisoned during and after Sunday’s historic demonstrations frantically searched for information on their whereabouts.

“They removed him from the house tied and beaten, without a shirt, without a mask,” a 50-year-old mother who did not want to be identified told a police station in the capital about her 21-year-old son.

Before leaving empty-handed, she stated, “They abducted several from the neighborhood, young and old.”

After thousands of Cubans came to the streets in dozens of cities and towns in a spontaneous eruption of popular outrage, the San Isidro free speech protest movement published a list on Twitter late Monday of 144 persons held or reported as missing.

Hundreds of people yelled “Down with the dictatorship” as police dispersed protests in more than 40 locations around the country on Sunday.

On Monday evening, some 100 protestors gathered in Havana, chanting “Down with Communism.”

The protests were unlike anything seen in Cuba since the revolution. They arrived as the country faces its greatest economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic power, food, and medical shortages, as well as a recent intensification of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, disputed on Tuesday that a “social eruption” occurred on Sunday, maintaining that the people continue to support “the revolution and their administration.”

Havana attributed the outpouring of unhappiness to the United States’ pursuit of a “economic suffocation policy designed to incite social upheaval in the country.”

Since 1962, the United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba.

However, Washington blamed the one-party communist state for “decades of repression.”

In a statement posted on the Bishops Conference website, Cuba’s Catholic church appealed for “understanding,” adding that “the people have the right to voice their needs, wants, and hopes.”

The bishops also chastised the administration for its “immobility,” which they claimed contributes to “continuing the problems without correcting them.”

Many Cubans were searching for family members.

“They kidnapped my daughter yesterday (Monday), and I haven’t heard anything about her,” a lady told Washington Newsday.