After two deaths, more than 496,000 bed rails have been recalled.

Because of the risk of entrapment and asphyxiation, a manufacturer is voluntarily recalling more than 496,000 units of its bed rail products. So far, two people have died as a result of using the items.

According to the notification on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall concerns four distinct versions of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Bed Assist Handles and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails. The Bed Assist Handle (Model 15064), Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board (15062), and Home Bed Assist Handle (Models RTL15073 and RTL15063-ADJ) are the products in question.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), many people use bed rails to create a “supportive and assistive sleeping environment” at home, in assisted living facilities, or in residential care institutions. Adult portable bed rails are those that can be installed and withdrawn from a bed with the goal of lowering the risk of falling and assisting the user when shifting in the bed or entering and exiting it.

When an item is fastened to the bed, users can become entrapped “inside the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress,” which is a problem with the recalled goods. According to the notice, this can result in entrapment and death due to asphyxiation.

There have been two instances of entrapment deaths related with models 15064 and RTL15073 as of the recall notice, one involving a 93-year-old woman at her residence in California and the other involving a 93-year-old male at an assisted care facility in Canada. These incidents occurred in 2011 and 2015.

“The bed rails were not firmly affixed to the bed in both occurrences, and the users became entrapped between the device and their mattress,” according to the notice.

According to Health Canada, “available information” revealed that the retention straps were not correctly attached.

As a result, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare is recalling 496,100 adult portable bed rails that were sold statewide from October 2007 through December 2021, as well as online through Amazon and Walmart’s online platforms. A total of 68,000 units were sold in Canada, with 119 units sold in Mexico.

The CPSC and company websites have photos of the recalled products, as well as the model names, measurements, and Amazon names under which they were marketed. The name can be found by users.