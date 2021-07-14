After two Bolts caught fire, GM issued a warning to owners.

Following the fires of two Chevrolet Bolts, GM issued a warning to owners of the electric vehicle to park it outside and not leave it plugged in overnight.

According to the company, the incidents involved vehicles that had been repaired following a November recall of over 51,000 Bolts in the United States due to a fire risk.

“We are encouraging owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not let their vehicles charging overnight as we examine these incidents,” GM said in a statement.

“At GM, safety is our top priority, and we are investigating this matter as swiftly as possible.”

One of the latest fires, according to press reports, occurred in Vermont, while another occurred in New Jersey.

After confirming five occurrences in which cars ignited even while turned off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an inquiry in October into the fire hazard involving the high-voltage battery pack behind the Bolt’s back seat.

“The safest location to park them is outside and away from homes,” the organization advised at the time.