After ‘traumatic’ airport searches, Qatar has been accused of ignoring women.

One of the women detained at Doha airport and forced to endure an invasive gynecological examination told AFP on Wednesday that she feels “disrespected and discarded” by Qatari officials and is still “terrified” of flying a year later.

In October 2020, a group of people were subjected to stringent examinations as officials attempted to identify the mother of a newborn abandoned in an airport restroom. The French woman in her fifties, who wanted not to be identified, was one of them.

Seven women have filed a lawsuit against Qatar Airways and the Qatari government, demanding retribution for an ordeal that drew international censure and attention ahead of Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The woman stated that the prospect of traveling again made her “completely scared.”

She told AFP, “I don’t think there’s been a single day when I haven’t thought about it.” “It’s still a vivid memory in my mind.” She was one of a group of female passengers who were abruptly taken off a Sydney-bound plane late at night.

As they were led through Hamad International Airport and divided into smaller groups before being taken to the tarmac, where armed officers stood beside numerous parked ambulances, the woman said she became increasingly frightened.

“It was terrifying because there were so many cops there and they were all armed to the teeth,” she said.

Finally, an official informed the collected women that they would be examined to see if one of them was the mother, causing her to go into “panic mode” at the prospect of the gynaecological examination.

“I didn’t feel like we had a choice, and I don’t think any of the women did,” she said.

“They didn’t ask for permission, and they didn’t say, “You have the right to refuse.” They simply told me to do so and then return to the plane.” Women on ten Qatar Airways flights from Doha were searched, including citizens of France, New Zealand, and Australia, where a legal lawsuit is currently being pursued.

The woman, who was traveling alone, described the incident as “terrible” and said it left the passengers stunned.

When the event became public, Qatar promised last year that it would ensure the “safety and security” of passengers in the future.

The country’s prime minister apologized publicly, and an airport police officer in charge of the searches was apparently found guilty.

