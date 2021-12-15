After threats were made against a pro-vaccine politician in Germany, police conducted raids.

Authorities said they opened an operation in the eastern city of Dresden on Wednesday after a key politician who supports coronavirus vaccines received murder threats, according to authorities.

Following threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s security forces performed raids.

Police claimed in a statement that “statements from certain members of the gang suggested they might carry genuine weapons,” but did not say whether any arrests had been made.

The investigation was launched after journalists from the German public broadcaster ZDF broke into an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on December 7 that Kretschmer had received death threats.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the contents of communications reportedly involving a hundred members of the chat group “connected by their antagonism to vaccines, the state, and present health policy” were exposed by ZDF.

The regulations in place were to be opposed “if necessary with firearms,” according to audio communications directed at officials, including state premier Kretschmer.

Authorities suspect “the planning of a violent crime that poses a threat to the state,” according to Saxony police on Twitter.

In Germany, a substantial, partly radicalized movement against health restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 outbreak has formed.

It is especially prominent in Saxony, a former communist East German state that is one of the most impacted by the resurgent coronavirus and has a lower vaccination rate than the national average.

Protesters with torches and whistles gathered outside the house of the Saxony state minister of health in early December, a rally denounced by politicians.

The German government opted to tighten restrictions on unvaccinated people in the face of a powerful fourth wave of the virus, barring them from public places, restaurants, and non-essential commerce.

The German parliament may vote on mandatory vaccination in the next weeks, with the requirement to obtain the shot taking effect in February or March.

In an interview with the German daily Bild on Tuesday, Social Democrat security expert Sebastian Fiedler indicated that the number of people opposed to the health restrictions who were willing to use violence was between 15,000 and 20,000.

Former East German states, such as Saxony, have proven to be fruitful ground for the new fringe movement.

Protests against the restrictions are practically everyday, and they occasionally turn violent.

Thomas Strobl, the president of Germany’s interior ministers’ conference, has called for a forceful response from the federal government.

Thomas Strobl, the president of Germany's interior ministers' conference, has called for a forceful response from the federal government.

Individuals who endanger the constitution "leave our democracy's common ground and will be held accountable utilizing."