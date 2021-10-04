After the whistleblower controversy, Facebook’s stock has plummeted.

Facebook (FB) stock plummeted in early Monday trade as a whistleblower showed the social media giant’s platform is being used to propagate hate, violence, and disinformation.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, claimed on CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday night news program that the platform gives controversial, nasty content wider exposure and does little to stop it from spreading. By 1:50 p.m. ET, Facebook’s stock had plunged about 5.5 percent in response to the contentious revelation.

“There were tensions between what was best for the public and what was best for Facebook. And Facebook chose to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money, again and over again,” Haugen said.

Haugen disclosed thousands of pages of internal research and documents earlier this year, some of which claimed that Facebook only dealt with around 5% of its hateful comments.

“I’ve seen a lot of social networks,” Haugen said, “and it was significantly worse at Facebook than anything I’ve seen before.” “By 2021, I recognized I’m going to have to accomplish this in a systematic fashion, that I’m going to have to get enough [papers]out so no one can doubt this is real.”

“To claim we encourage harmful stuff and do nothing is just not true,” Facebook responded to CNN.

Following Haugen’s interview, Facebook spokesperson Lena Pietsch said in a statement to CNN, “Every day our teams have to balance protecting the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place.”

On social media, the controversy has sparked a backlash.

The hashtag #DeleteFacebook, which is presently trending in the United States, was created by users of the social media site and its photo-sharing app Instagram.

Later that day, Facebook, as well as its apps Instagram and WhatsApp, ceased to function fully. Though there are no direct links between the apps’ failure and Facebook’s scandal, the social media outage serves as a simple reminder of the tech giant’s impact, as thousands of users use the hashtags #instagramdown, #facebookdown, and #whatsappdown on Twitter to express their frustrations and memes.