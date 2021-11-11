After the US Inflation Fear, World Stocks are Mostly Up.

On Thursday, global stock markets largely gained as traders appeared to put aside concerns about rising inflation in the United States.

Following gains in Asia’s major markets, Europe’s key equities indices finished higher.

In New York, Nasdaq tech stocks regained some of the ground lost in the previous session’s sell-off, but the Dow fell on a day with little economic news due to the Veterans Day holiday, which closed most government offices and the bond market.

Following the release of data showing that American consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in more than three decades last month, major US indexes closed down for the second day in a row on Wednesday, heightening fears that the Federal Reserve may be compelled to change policy swiftly.

Officials from the Federal Reserve have stated that the increase in inflation will be temporary as the global economy progressively returns to normalcy next year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though inflation indications have really tested the central bank’s ‘transitory’ term, Thursday’s stock market advances “would suggest investors are not too optimistic the Fed would change course at its next policy meeting in December,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“The market may give the Fed a little more leeway just in case we’ve reached peak inflation,” Razaqzada said.

Because of the Fed’s zero-rate and stimulus policies, US markets have surged throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, and investors are concerned that the central bank will be obliged to reverse those policies quickly in the face of rising prices.

Wall Street equities, according to Capital Economics analyst Oliver Allen, have likely reached bottom “”Ignored” this year’s inflation spike “because it hasn’t coincided with either a rise in (US) Treasury real yields or a drop in corporate profitability.”

“The likelihood of a rate hike helped the dollar gain ground versus other major currencies, while oil prices recovered after falling due to fears about inflation.

Due to weaker demand in big customers China and India, as well as increased energy prices, OPEC decreased its prediction for global oil demand growth in 2021.

The prospect for growth was also in the spotlight, as Brussels boosted its prediction for eurozone output this year on Thursday.

At the same time, official data revealed that the UK’s economic recovery slowed dramatically in the third quarter due to supply limitations as countries reopened following pandemic lockdowns. Despite this, the FTSE 100 in London ended the day higher.

