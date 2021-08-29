After the United States warned of more terrorist attacks, a rocket was launched in Kabul.

A suspected rocket blast in Kabul on Sunday, just hours after US Vice President Joe Biden warned of a new terror strike, heightened tensions in the capital as a large airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans neared its end.

Since the Taliban retook power two weeks ago, over 114,000 people have fled the nation via a US-led evacuation, and the operation is winding down amid warnings from Western powers that others may be left behind.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops, preventing large groups of people from entering the airport, turning a chaotic and desperate operation into a bloodbath.

The attack killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, delaying the airlift ahead of Biden’s deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that two “high-level” IS jihadists were killed in eastern Afghanistan as a result of retaliatory drone strikes, but Biden warned of additional attacks from the group.

“The situation on the ground is highly perilous, and the prospect of a terrorist attack on the airport is still very real,” Biden stated.

“Our commanders have informed me that an attack is quite likely to occur within the next 24-36 hours.”

Later, the US embassy in Kabul issued a warning on credible threats to certain areas of the airport, including the access gates.

A huge burst was reported late Sunday afternoon from the city’s north, which a security officer in the fallen administration said was a missile hitting a house.

More information was not immediately available.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been blamed for some of the deadliest strikes in those countries in recent years.

Civilians have been slaughtered in mosques, public spaces, schools, and even hospitals.

IS and the Taliban are both strict Sunni Islamists, but they are bitter enemies, both claiming to be the legitimate flag-bearers of jihad.

The IS attack has compelled the US military and the Taliban to work together to maintain airport security, something was unthinkable just two weeks ago.

Taliban fighters took Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal on Saturday, where they were handed over to US forces for evacuation.

The military were visible throughout the civilian side of the airport grounds and annexe buildings, while US Marines on the passenger terminal roof kept an eye on them.

After a 20-year conflict, the adversaries were within 30 meters of each other, separated by only 30 meters.

