After the United States left, the Taliban held a parade in Kabul Airport.

Taliban leaders strolled through the airport victorious, escorted by guards dressed in special forces battle gear examining destroyed US helicopters, only hours after the final foreign forces flew out of Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, led a group of officials onto the runway, his austere look replaced by a big grin.

The Taliban’s special forces unit, known as “Badri 313,” posed for photos while wielding US guns and waving the group’s white flag.

The airport’s passenger terminal, which was once one of Afghanistan’s most secure locations, was destroyed.

The floor around all of the entrances was covered with empty gunshot shells.

The airport was encircled by huge crowds wanting to get on an evacuation flight after the Taliban took control of the capital on August 15, but many more were barred by a ring of Taliban checkpoints.

All but one checkpoint has been removed from the road leading to the airport on Tuesday.

The atmosphere had shifted as well.

Taliban guards were upbeat and shook hands with drivers and passengers.

The Taliban have frequently stated that they will not allow any foreign military presence in Afghanistan, therefore ensuring the security of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is a priority.

Hundreds of planes and military helicopters stood abandoned, smashed by American forces as a final gesture before taking off.

According to a US general, numbers of aircraft and armored vehicles, as well as a high-tech rocket defense system, were crippled at the airport before the final US troops left.

Cockpit windows had been shattered, and tyres had been shot out of the plane.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the director of Central Command, stated that US soldiers “demilitarized,” or made worthless, 73 aircraft before completing the two-week pullout of the Taliban-controlled territory.

When the airlift began on August 14, the Pentagon drew up a force of over 6,000 troops to occupy and run Kabul’s airport. He said the Pentagon left around 70 MRAP armoured combat vehicles – which can cost up to $1 million each – and 27 Humvees behind.

On Monday, the system assisted in fending off a five-rocket attack from the Islamic State.