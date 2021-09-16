After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Afghan musicians mourned the loss of their instruments.

When news emerged that the Taliban had arrived in the Afghan capital, violist Bahar was practicing at her music college.

She and her classmates ran home, abandoning their cherished instruments, fearful of a return to the days when music was forbidden and women were barred from school.

“We all bolted. We saved ourselves by leaving the instruments at the institute,” Bahar told AFP, adopting a fictitious name to avoid retaliation.

“It was like if I had lost a member of my family.”

On August 15, the Taliban, who openly outlawed music during their cruel and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, stormed back into power.

This time, they’ve pledged a more moderate form of government, though they’ve made it plain that they’ll govern Afghanistan within the confines of their understanding of sharia law.

Bahar was heartbroken to learn that Taliban insurgents had occupied the school and turned the classrooms into dormitories after hurrying home from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM).

“It’s as though I’m no longer alive. “I am physically alive, but the Taliban have taken my soul,” she adds, her eyes welling up with tears.

When Bahar was 12 years old, she was introduced to the college and claims the viola instantly became her “best friend.”

She has performed in India, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Azerbaijan, saying, “Music is fuel for the spirit.”

“When I play the viola, I feel really serene, especially when we play together in the girls’ orchestra,” she adds.

During an AFP visit to the campus, no music could be heard in the corridors; instead, the conversation and bickering of Taliban soldiers could be heard.

In the courtyard, armed soldiers cradle Kalashnikovs beneath trees with whirling treble clefs spray-painted on their trunks.

Against the massive armoured door and a neighboring security post, a painting showing a burst of multi-colored musical symbols stands out.

After claims that everything had been trashed, a Taliban guard shows AFP a cupboard full of intact musical equipment that had been left behind.

The caretaker claims that the group’s leaders told him to keep the instruments safe.

Trumpets, saxophones, and flutes are arranged on shelves next to violins and violas in cases, while dozens of Afghan tabla drums are stored in another container.

A dozen traditional instruments, including lute-like tamboors and single-stringed rubabs, are propped up on a handmade rack in the storeroom’s center.

