After the tainted J&J Doses report, the feds’mutually’ terminated their contract with the vaccine manufacturer.

The US government has ended its contract with vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions, eight months after a report revealed that one of its manufacturers compromised batches of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. According to CNBC, Emergent is projected to lose $180 million as a result of the lost deal.

Emergent announced a “mutual agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to terminate the Company’s 2012 Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) contract” in favor of a “public-private partnership for pandemic preparedness” in an earnings report published on Thursday.

It said it will keep working with the government to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment candidates.

The March contamination incident was not included in the report.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that an Emergent facility in Baltimore was “not kept in a clean and sanitary condition” and was “not of acceptable size, design, or location to permit cleaning, maintenance, and proper operations,” according to the findings of an earlier inquiry.

It’s anticipated that up to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccination were tainted after they were combined with AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients.

Emergent emphasized that “safety and quality are our top priority” in a statement released in response to the FDA investigation, claiming that it was able to isolate and dispose of a single batch of drug ingredients that did not meet its quality criteria. The business regretted that such incidents were “disappointing,” but that they happened from time to time and that they were certain that they were complying with FDA regulations.

Shares of the corporation, on the other hand, did not react well to the first announcement of the HHS contract cancellation, plunging nearly 42 percent in value on Friday, according to CNBC.

A representative for Emergent told the publication that the move was “mutually agreed upon terminations for convenience,” and that neither party is charging breach of default on the other’s behalf.