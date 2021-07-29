After the Suez Blockade, Ever Given Finally Arrives In Rotterdam

The MV Ever Given, a massive container ship, arrived in Rotterdam early Thursday, more than four months after becoming stalled in Egypt’s Suez Canal, preventing transit through one of the world’s busiest waterways.

An AFP correspondent witnessed the ship, which is nearly as tall as New York’s Empire State Building, approach Europe’s port at around 0300 GMT.

Hans Nagtegaal, the Rotterdam port’s director of containers, stated, “It was a wonderful comfort to meet her and a special occasion.”

He told AFP, “Finally, we can get the job done offloading and maybe get her back to a normal sailing routine.”

The Ever Given will remain in Rotterdam until Monday, when she is likely to sail to Felixstowe, England, before heading to a dry dock in Dunkirk, France, for a further inspection, according to Nagtegaal.

After Egypt and the vessel’s Japanese owners negotiated a settlement agreement, the MV Ever Given, which had stopped the Suez Canal for six days in late March, was ultimately steamed out three weeks ago.

During a sandstorm on March 23, the almost 200,000-tonne container ship became jammed in the canal, shutting a crucial conduit from Asia to Europe that carries 10% of world marine trade and supplies Egypt with vital earnings.

Egypt seized the ship after a 24-hour salvage attempt failed to dislodge it, and claimed reimbursement from the ship’s owners, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, for lost canal profits, salvage costs, and canal damage.

Before reaching a final agreement, the Suez Canal Authority stated last month that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Japanese corporation.

Cairo sought $916 million in compensation at first, then reduced it to roughly $550 million, but the ultimate number was the subject of protracted discussions.

According to the SCA, Egypt lost between $12 million and $15 million in revenue each day the canal was blocked. Egypt gets more than $5 billion a year from the canal.

The blockade of the freighter, which is longer than four football fields, held up $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day it was trapped, according to marine data provider Lloyd’s List in April.