After the subs snub, France says it can’t trust Australia in trade talks.

Following Canberra’s decision to forego an agreement to buy French submarines in favor of US vessels, France said it was difficult to trust Australia in current trade talks with the EU.

The French government, which has dubbed Australia’s action a “stab in the back,” appeared to issue a threat that it could stymie long-term trade talks.

Clement Beaune, the European Affairs Minister, told the France 24 news station, “We’re having trade negotiations with Australia.” “I don’t understand how we can have faith in our Australian allies.”

The European Commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of its member countries, and Australia finished their 11th round of trade talks this spring, which began in 2018.

The second round of negotiations, which will include trade, services, investment, and intellectual property rights, will take place in the autumn of this year.

The EU is Australia’s third-largest economic partner, with goods trade valued at 36 billion euros ($42.4 billion, Aus$58 billion) in 2020 and services trade estimated at 26 billion euros.

Australia had picked France’s Naval Group, which is partly owned by the government, to build 12 conventionally powered submarines based on France’s nuclear-powered Barracuda submarines in development.

When the contract was announced in 2016, it was estimated to be valued roughly $50 billion Australian dollars.

However, US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom revealed a new defence treaty on Wednesday that would see Canberra receive a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, a luxury that Washington has previously only granted to the United Kingdom.

London’s choice to join the AUSUK alliance, according to Beaune, might have a long-term impact on its post-Brexit relations with Europe.

He explained, “Our British friends told us they were leaving the EU to create a Global Britain.” “However, we see that Global Britain entails a return to the American fold, as well as a type of acceptable subjugation.”

So far, Beaune said, London has refused to expand Brexit talks with the EU to security and defense issues.

“It’s a shame,” he remarked. It’s possible that this will alter in the near future. “We certainly hope so.”