After the sell-off, Asian traders are struggling to imitate Wall Street.

Asian markets struggled to rebound from the previous day’s sell-off on Thursday, with Hong Kong dragged down by more losses in casinos and IT firms as a result of government crackdowns.

Concerns about the spreading Delta variation and its impact on the economic recovery have drained confidence in the region, despite a solid performance on Wall Street.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in China, where Evergrande, one of the country’s largest developers, is drowning in a sea of debt, which critics believe will have a catastrophic impact on the world’s second largest economy and beyond.

Hong Kong led the way in losses for the fourth day in a row, with Macau casinos once again in the spotlight following Wednesday’s meltdown, which was fueled by city authorities’ efforts to tighten their grip on the industry.

In response to the recommendations, which include having a government representative on their boards, the valuations of the six publicly traded companies were slashed by trillions of dollars.

The announcement sparked fears that the city’s days of multibillion-dollar earnings are over, despite the fact that it made more money in a week than Las Vegas did in a month before the outbreak.

Wynn Macau and Sands China, both owned by the United States, were among the worst-affected, with both losing 5% on Thursday. On Wall Street, the corporations’ US stocks were also taking a beating.

Melco lost a similar amount of money, but MGM and SJM did a little better. Galaxy Entertainment, on the other hand, has risen.

Officials in mainland China are clamping down on a variety of private firms in an effort to overhaul the commercial and cultural environment and fulfill Xi Jinping’s objective of “cultural prosperity.”

Tech companies, which are high on regulators’ hit list, extended a long-running sell-off in Hong Kong, with market giants Alibaba and Tencent down more than 1%.

“The regulatory crackdown… risks slowing domestic growth momentum, with many China pundits seeing a shift away from maximising growth and toward social order and stability,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Wellington, and Taipei all declined in Asia, while Sydney, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta rose.

While markets are still trying to recover from last year’s devastation, analysts are generally hopeful that the global economy will continue to improve as it eventually emerges from the pandemic.

“Growth in the global economy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.