After the Pegasus spying scandal, Israel establishes a law against cyber exports.

After the private Israeli developer of Pegasus spyware became embroiled in a scandal abroad, Israel passed a law on Monday prohibiting foreign governments from using its cyber exports.

A foreign state requesting a cyber or intelligence system must only use it to combat terrorism and “severe crimes,” according to a statement from the defence ministry-linked organization for military exports.

Smartphones infected with the private Israeli firm NSO Group’s Pegasus malware are effectively turned into pocket espionage equipment.

This enables the user to read the target’s messages, browse through their images, follow their location, and even turn on their camera without the target’s knowledge.

Following charges that the Israeli corporation “aided foreign regimes to undertake transnational repression,” US authorities banned NSO last month by prohibiting shipments to it from American entities.

Terrorism is defined as crimes committed with the intent of “seriously intimidating a population” or “unduly compelling a government” through crimes such as hostage taking and potentially fatal attacks on a person’s life, according to an updated Israeli end user certificate issued Monday and signed by buyers.

According to the certificate, “an act of expressing an opinion or criticism, as well as presenting data on the state, including any of its institutions, shall not, in and of itself, constitute a Serious Crime” or terrorism.

The agency warned that if the provisions were broken, the malware would be curtailed or disconnected.

“Under no circumstances shall the system be used to hurt a person or a group of people solely because of their religion, sex or gender, race, ethnic group, sexual orientation, nationality, country of origin, viewpoint, political affiliation, age, or personal position.”

The regulations come after “a series of measures” implemented in recent years, according to the military exports office, in which Israel “approves the export of cyber systems primarily to governments for the sake of investigation and prevention of terrorism and crime.”

Apple sued the Israeli spyware manufacturer NSO Group last month in the latest in a series of commercial actions, attempting to prevent NSO Group from targeting the more than one billion iPhones in use.

NSO has always denied any misconduct and defended their software’s use.

A joint investigation by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, and other news organizations in July raised privacy concerns and revealed the breadth of the NSO software’s potential abuse.

They looked into a data breach involving up to 50,000 phone numbers that were thought to be people of interest by clients.