After the Paine Scandal, Cummins is the frontrunner to lead Australia.

Pat Cummins emerged as the favorite to succeed disgraced former Australia Test captain Tim Paine on Saturday, with Mark Taylor, Dennis Lillie, and Steve Waugh praising him.

After Paine’s surprising departure on Friday over a sexting scandal, the 28-year-old, who has served as vice-captain in both Test and white-ball formats since 2019, is widely considered as in a two-way fight with Steve Smith to take over the reins.

The shocking announcement came just weeks before the highly anticipated Ashes series against arch-rivals England, with selectors expecting to name a successor immediately.

Paine resigned after a series of purportedly sexually graphic text message exchanges with a Cricket Tasmania employee surfaced in 2017, despite having been cleared of any wrongdoing by cricket officials at the time.

After a ball-tampering controversy in South Africa in 2018, which concluded in Paine taking over, Smith was stripped of his captain’s armband and banned for a year. He now has support to complete a stunning career turnaround.

Cummins, on the other hand, appears to be the successor apparent, with Smith pegged as his deputy.

Cummins would be the first specialist fast bowler to skipper the team since Ray Lindwall did so for a solitary Test match in 1956.

Given the circumstances surrounding Paine’s departure, former captain and Cricket Australia board director Mark Taylor predicted that the governing body will make a clean break with the past.

“I believe CA will want to hire someone new and clean. Because of the date, CA will be more comfortable appointing Pat as captain. “It will be difficult to return to Steve after another controversy,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

“I know Pat well, and he’s a great guy,” he added. “I believe it is more difficult for a quick bowler to be captain, but he will be excellent in terms of leadership since he is a nice, solid human being.” Lillie, a fast bowling legend who has recently tutored Cummins, is also a big fan.

Before Paine’s announcement, he told cricket.com.au, “He’s a brilliant man, but more than that, he’s got great cricket smarts.”

Despite the fact that Australia has never had a permanent fast bowler captain, Lillie sees no problem with it, citing to other teams that have done so effectively.

“There have been fast bowlers who have led the team.” Imran Khan (Pakistan) and Bob Willis (England) are current cricketers who have demonstrated that a fast bowler may be effective. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.