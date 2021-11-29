After the Omicron Rout, Asian markets extended their losses, but oil bounced again.

Asia’s stock markets have fallen once more. However, oil prices rose sharply on Monday as investors assessed the impact of the new Omicron Covid strain on the global economic recovery.

On Friday, stock markets throughout the world plummeted after news of the significantly mutated form, which some believe could elude immunizations, causing numerous governments to impose flight bans and establish extra containment measures from southern Africa, where it was identified.

The crisis heightened an already nervous attitude on trading floors, which had been exacerbated by rising inflation and central banks beginning to reverse their ultra-loose monetary policies in order to prevent price inflation from spiraling out of control.

“The uncertainty surrounding Omicron has caused a rethinking of the global economic picture,” stated Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank. “A fresh Covid wave may or may not be more infectious or lethal, but markets are likely to remain nervous until we know.” Some traders were comforted by statements from two South African health specialists who indicated Omicron symptoms were moderate thus far, despite the World Health Organization’s warning.

Analysts warned that markets would remain jittery until more information about the version became available.

“Perhaps we have a very contagious yet mild strain,” StoneX Financial’s Matt Simpson speculated. “And if that’s the case, markets could soar long into December (as initial jitters fade) as investors return their attention to Fed tightening and, of course, Santa’s rally.

TD Securities’ Priya Misra, on the other hand, added: “To figure out the impact on growth, we really need some more information.

“Uncertainty is priced into risk assets.”

Wall Street’s three main indexes were all down more than 2%, while London, Paris, and Frankfurt were all down at least 3.6 percent.

Crude, on the other hand, plummeted off a cliff on its worst day since WTI plunged below $0 at the start of the pandemic, with dealers worried about the impact on demand if more lockdowns are implemented.

Asian stocks, which had also been under a lot of selling pressure, continued their losses on Monday, though the selling was somewhat milder.

In the morning, Tokyo and Hong Kong flirted with positive territory but ended up in the red, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all fell.

However, crude prices rebounded, with WTI up more than 5% and Brent up more than 4% after plummeting 13.1 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, on Friday.

The increases were as expected, according to reports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.