After the Norway bow-and-arrow killings, a man was arrested.

Police said a man armed with a bow and arrows murdered three people and injured others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, adding that the culprit had been apprehended.

“We can regretfully report that numerous people have been injured and several people have been killed as a result of this incident,” local police chief Oyvind Aas said during a press conference.

“The man who did this atrocity has been apprehended by the police, and there is just one person involved, according to our information.”

The motive for the attack, which occurred at around 6:30 p.m. (1600 GMT) in many sites in Kongsberg’s town center, is unknown.

The suspect was escorted to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen, according to authorities, but no additional information about him was provided.

Aas stated, “There is no active search for other people.”

According to TV2, the man was armed with a knife and other weapons.

The injured have been sent to a hospital. However, officials have not stated how many people were injured or what their conditions are.

Several neighborhoods were closed off, and television video showed ambulances and armed police in the vicinity.

A bomb disposal team and a helicopter were also dispatched to the scene.

A witness uploaded an image of a black arrow protruding out of a wall to the website of public broadcaster NRK.

At 10 p.m., police were scheduled to hold another press conference.

Norway has a reputation for being a peaceful country, yet it has been targeted by far-right groups.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik carried out twin attacks that murdered 77 people.

Breivik detonated a bomb near the prime minister’s office in Oslo, then went on a shooting rampage at a summer camp for left-wing youngsters on the island of Utoya.

In August 2019, a self-described neo-Nazi named Philip Manshaus opened fire inside a mosque on the outskirts of Oslo before being overpowered by congregants, with no major injuries.

However, he had previously killed his step-sister, who had been adopted from China, in a “racist crime,” according to prosecutors.

Security forces have also thwarted a number of planned Islamist strikes.