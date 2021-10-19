After the Myanmar Junta granted amnesty to protesters, relatives swarmed the prison.

Families of Myanmar’s pro-democracy detainees gathered outside a jail on Tuesday, hopeful that their loved ones would be among the thousands of people the junta has pledged to release in the face of mounting international pressure.

According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian country has been in upheaval since a coup in February, with more than 1,100 citizens killed in a brutal crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 jailed.

The junta announced on Monday that more than 5,000 people will be released to commemorate the three-day Buddhist Thadingyut festival, bringing worried family flocking to Yangon’s colonial-era Insein jail, excited at the prospect of reunions after months apart.

Several buses departed the prison, with those on board waving thumbs up to an applauding throng, some of whom flashed the three-finger salute, a common protest symbol.

Kyi Kyi, a factory worker, was one of dozens who waited outside the prison early Tuesday in the hopes of seeing her husband, who had been imprisoned in February.

She told AFP, “I also came here yesterday.”

“He was not allowed to go free. He should be today, hopefully.” Nwet Nwet San expressed his hope that his son, a soldier who had eluded the army, would be released.

He told AFP, “He’s been in prison for eight months.”

“According to what I’ve heard, the majority of demonstrators will be released. Other criminals, I’ve heard, will be released as well. That’s why I’m holding my breath.” More than 2,000 anti-coup protestors were released from prisons across Myanmar in June, including journalists critical of the military regime.

The American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since his arrest on May 24, is still in detention.

The junta is under increasing pressure to engage with its opponents nearly nine months after gaining power, as evidenced by the newest and larger release.

Because of misgivings about his administration’s commitment to defusing the violent conflict, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations chose to ban junta head Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit of the 10-country group on Friday.

The junta rebuffed requests for a special envoy to meet “all stakeholders” in Myanmar, a phrase that was interpreted to include ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The organization, which has been criticized for being toothless, took a stand after the junta rebuffed requests for a special envoy to meet “all stakeholders” in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s brief experiment with democracy was snuffed out by the coup, and Suu Kyi, now 76, faces a slew of allegations before a junta court that could land her in prison for decades.

Her chief lawyer stated last week that the junta had prohibited him from speaking to journalists, diplomats, or international organizations.

