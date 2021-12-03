After the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, defends his country’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

As he defended his choice to visit Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that he had not forgotten the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday.

On Saturday, Macron will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, for the first time since Jamal Khashoggi was slain inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The assassination of Jamal Khashoggi aroused international outcry, which continues to resonate. Macron, on the other hand, stated that engaging with the area while ignoring the powerful Saudis was untenable.

“Who can believe for a second that we can help Lebanon and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East if we say, ‘We’re not going to speak to Saudi Arabia, the most populous and powerful country in the Gulf,'” he said to reporters in Dubai, his first stop on his visit.

“It doesn’t mean I endorse anything, that I’ve forgotten, that we’re not demanding partners,” he added, adding that he was acting “in the interests of our country and the region.”

Macron will fly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday after spending the night in Qatar, another resource-rich Gulf country where France will defend its World Cup championship next year.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. According to US and Turkish sources, he was strangled and dismembered by a waiting Saudi assassination squad, whose body was never found.