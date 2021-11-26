After the migrant tragedy, Macron slams Johnson as “not serious.”

After 27 migrants perished across the Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet, accusing him of being “not serious.”

After penning a private letter to Macron on Thursday evening offering five measures to deter migrants crossing from France to Britain and then sharing it in full on his Twitter account, Johnson stirred outrage in France.

“When methods aren’t serious, they surprise me. On Twitter, by public letter… one leader does not connect with another on these issues… No, No, No, “Macron stated this during a news conference in Rome.

Following a series of disagreements over Brexit, relations between the two neighbors were already at their most hostile in decades, but Johnson’s personal critique represents a further deterioration.

On Friday, French fisherman began a short blockade of cross-Channel ships and trains to protest Britain’s new licensing process, which they believe is impeding their job.

According to analysts, the lack of trust and goodwill between Paris and London will make it more difficult to coordinate a response to the growing number of individuals attempting to cross the tiny but hazardous waterway that separates the two countries.

Following Johnson’s letter, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin canceled planned discussions with his British counterpart Priti Patel on Sunday, warning her that she would no longer be invited to a meeting with other European ministers.

Darmanin informed Patel in a message seen by AFP that the letter was a “disappointment” and that “making it public made it even worse.”

“We regard the British Prime Minister’s public letter as unacceptable and contradictory to our discussions with our counterparts,” a French source close to Darmanin told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Following an accident on Wednesday in which 27 people killed when their inflatable boat sank, Johnson said that he had “long been terribly anxious” about a tragedy in the English Channel and that “such a calamity has now occurred.”

In addition to reiterating a request to send British security officers to France for joint patrols — a sensitive issue for Macron — he also asked France to begin returning all migrants who land in England immediately.

Johnson’s spokesman said the public “would rightly want to know what we are looking at in terms of attempting to fix this situation,” and that he had no reservations about making the letter public.

Gabriel Attal, a government spokesman, spoke to the BFM TV program. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.