After the Mercedes-Benz split, Daimler Trucks enters the stock market.

After being separated out from its holding corporation, which will shortly be rebranded Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday.

The new group plans to join the DAX in the first quarter of 2022, when the 40-member blue-chip index is updated again.

On Friday morning, immediately after the stock exchange opened, Daimler Truck was trading at 28 euros, valuing the new firm at 23 billion euros ($26 billion).

According to Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum, the stock market entry was the “beginning line,” and the new group will use its freedom to pursue “greater success in the future.”

In February of next year, Daimler, its former home, will be renamed Mercedes-Benz after its well-known luxury automobile brand.

Shareholders approved the group’s separation and new moniker in October, and will receive one Daimler Truck share for every two Mercedes shares they own.

The reorganization was done out in order for the two companies to face various technological difficulties as the auto industry moves away from combustion engines.

While battery technology is critical for the future of passenger cars, Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, who will remain at Mercedes, stated that “hydrogen will play a key role in the truck department.”

Daimler stockholders will receive 65 percent of the new entity’s shares, with the remaining 35 percent held by the firm itself.

The old group will continue to be represented on Daimler Truck’s supervisory board, albeit the two firms’ day-to-day operations will be mainly independent.

By 2025, Daimler Truck, which employs about 100,000 people to produce trucks, buses, and specialized vehicles, wants to make a “two-digit” profit margin on sales.

A lack of semiconductors, a crucial component, has hiked industry pricing, according to the new group, which forecasts a figure of six to eight percent in 2021.