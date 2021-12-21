After the Lira’s depreciation, foreign shoppers flocked to Turkey.

The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Edirne, Turkey’s medieval city, reveals the magnitude of the currency crisis obstructing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s route to a third decade in power.

When the Ottoman Empire was expanding over the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries, the mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western frontier served as an early capital.

It is now the go-to spot for shopping from Bulgaria and the Balkans, who are among Europe’s poorest countries, to stock up on anything from lingerie to walnuts for a fraction of the price they would pay back home.

Before boarding a bus back to her Bulgarian birthplace of Yambol, tour guide Daniela Mircheva stated, “The crisis is excellent for us, but it is terribly horrible for the Turkish people.”

“Maybe 10, 11, 12 years ago, we were in a similar situation,” the 49-year-old added, referring to the global financial crisis of 2008. “It’s extremely difficult.” Turkey’s battered lira has plummeted as a result of an unprecedented economic experiment conducted by Erdogan in order to increase support ahead of elections scheduled for mid-2023.

Erdogan has pressed the central bank to cut interest rates in the hope that this will finally solve Turkey’s long-standing inflation problem.

It has had the exact opposite effect, as economists had projected.

Consumer prices are increasing at a rate of over 20% each year.

Some economists believe the rate of growth will pick up in the coming months.

Since the beginning of November, the lira has lost a third of its value.

It was losing 5% each day until Erdogan announced additional currency support measures on Monday, which managed to halt the decline.

Mircheva can now afford to load a few extra jars of sunflower oil onto her bus full of Bulgarian shoppers.

“It costs half as much as it does in Bulgaria. It’s a lot less expensive for us, a lot less expensive “she stated

However, the Turkish merchants in the market are pessimistic.

“It’s humiliating,” Gulsen Kaya said from behind her store, which was piled high with sweaters and winter wear. “Take a look at what he did to Turkey!” Erdogan is banking that a weak lira will spur export-driven growth, putting Turkey on a path similar to China’s, which saw millions of people lifted out of poverty and a new middle class emerge.

When he brought his Islamic-rooted party to office against all odds in 2002, he championed the downtrodden.

When he brought his Islamic-rooted party to office against all odds in 2002, he championed the downtrodden.

Erdogan then startled many by declaring Turkey open for business.