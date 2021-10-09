After the leak of the Pandora Papers, Chile’s president is being investigated.

On Friday, the Chilean public prosecutor’s office started an investigation into President Sebastian Pinera’s sale of a mining company through a company owned by his children, which was revealed in the Panama Papers revelations.

The investigation was launched when the Pandora Papers exposed the sale of the Dominga mining company to a corporation “connected to President Pinera’s family,” according to Marta Herrera, head of the public prosecutor’s anti-corruption team.

Pinera stated on Monday that there was no conflict of interest in the 2010 sale, which occurred during his previous presidency.

The public prosecutor’s office decided to investigate because there was a chance the sale entailed “bribery, possible tax offenses, items that would all be the subject of an inquiry,” according to Herrera.

The case will be prosecuted by the public prosecutor in the Valparaiso region, which is located north of Santiago.

Bribery convictions, according to Herrera, carry a five-year prison sentence.

Dominga was sold to businessman Carlos Alberto Delano, a friend of Pinera’s, for $152 million in a deal carried out in the British Virgin Islands, a well-known tax haven, according to an investigation by two local media, CIPER and LaBot, which are both members of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which produced the so-called Pandora Papers.

The payment was to be sent in three installments, according to the probe, with the third installment contingent on “not establishing an area of environmental protection in the region of the mining company’s operations, as environmentalists want.”

The Pinera government, according to the inquiry, did not create a protected area around the mine site in question.