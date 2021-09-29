After the lava from the Canaries Volcano reaches the sea, the risk of toxic gas is considered low.

After molten lava from a volcano in the Canary Islands hit the ocean 10 days after a major eruption that drove hundreds to leave, a Spanish official minimized the likelihood of toxic fumes injuring nearby communities on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, a massive swath of white-hot lava reached the sea, raising fears that the contact might release clouds of acidic gas into the air, irritating the skin, eyes, and respiratory tracts and potentially causing breathing issues.

But, according to Ruben Fernandez, a senior official with the Canary Islands’ Pevolca volcano emergency committee, windy weather overnight drove the gas towards the sea, lessening the risk.

He told Spain’s national radio, “We have a strong breeze in the area that is driving the cloud of gases towards the sea, so the risk for the local population is significantly lower” than initially expected.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which spans a southern ridge on the 85,000-person island of La Palma, erupted on September 19, causing 6,000 people to escape and damaging hundreds of homes.

It has blasted rivers of lava since its eruption, which have slowly moved towards the sea, finally striking the water on Tuesday night sometime after 11:00 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Dramatic television footage showed a stream of molten lava rushing into the lake from a cliff, churning up massive clouds of vapour and gas in the process.

The lava swiftly built up an amazing deposit “more than 50 meters (164 feet) high” as it impacted the water, according to the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, which tweeted photos from its research vessel.

As a precaution, 300 residents of Tazacorte, a small town on La Palma, were told to stay at home early Monday to avoid being harmed by the pollutants.

The Spanish archipelago had already established a 3.5-kilometer (two-mile) exclusion zone surrounding the site, which also stretched two nautical miles out into the sea.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program, the molten rock has scorched more than 268 hectares (662 acres) of land and damaged 656 houses on the island, which has been declared a natural disaster.

Although no deaths have been documented, three individuals died during the last two eruptions in 1949 and 1971, two of whom died from gas inhalation.

"Nearly no one in the Canary Islands has slept since Sunday, September 19th, and the people of La Palma have been cowering in fear with a profound sense of desolation,"