After the latest default, China reduces its reserve ratio and pledges housing support.

China lowered its reserve ratio and reaffirmed its support for the housing industry on Monday, as another Chinese property developer reported it had missed a large bond repayment.

On December 15, the central bank announced that it would reduce the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 0.5 percentage points.

The decision cuts the amount of cash banks must have in reserve, allowing the central bank to inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) into the economy over time, according to a statement.

The news comes after another Chinese developer, Sunshine 100 China Holdings, said that it had missed a loan repayment deadline, adding to growing fears about the housing market sparked by Evergrande Group’s large debt.

Sunshine 100 claimed it missed a deadline to pay $179 million in principle and interest on a 10.5 percent bond on Sunday.

The default, according to the Hong Kong-listed company, was caused by “liquidity challenges emanating from the unfavorable impact of a number of variables, including the macroeconomic climate and the real estate industry,” according to an exchange filing.

Sunshine 100, a repeat defaulter, currently has $385 million in outstanding dollar notes, according to Bloomberg statistics.

China’s real estate market, which has been a crucial driver of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months as Beijing tightened home-buying requirements and launched a regulatory crackdown on speculation.

Several prominent developers, like Evergrande, the country’s second-largest by volume and burdened by billions of dollars in debt, have been affected by the changes.

The reserve requirement ratio reduction is intended to relieve financial institution pressure and encourage them to offer more loans to businesses on more favorable terms.

According to state news agency Xinhua, China’s top leaders also agreed on Monday to “encourage the building of inexpensive housing, support the commercial housing sector, and better meet the reasonable housing needs of buyers.”

According to Xinhua, attendees at the meeting headed by President Xi Jinping stated that the actions would “support the healthy development and virtuous cycle of the real estate industry.”

Evergrande, which is buried under $300 billion in debt, has avoided default so far, but it had $82.5 million in dollar bond coupons due Monday, when a 30-day grace period expires, according to Bloomberg.

Officials summoned Xu Jiayin, the business's troubled founder, on Friday after the company issued a statement warning it might not have enough money to "continue to fulfill its functions."