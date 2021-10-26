After the Junta was ignored, the Southeast Asian Summit began without Myanmar.

Myanmar refused to send a representative to the ASEAN summit on Tuesday, citing its displeasure with the bloc’s decision to exclude the country’s military ruler.

The virtual meeting kicked off three days of discussions organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which will include US President Joe Biden, as well as Chinese and Russian leaders.

Myanmar was at the top of the agenda at Tuesday’s regional leaders’ meeting, with the country mired in upheaval following the military takeover in February and the accompanying violent crackdown on dissent.

Faced with requests to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drafted a roadmap aimed at restoring peace, but the junta’s adherence to the plan has been questioned.

Because of the junta’s refusal to allow a special envoy to meet with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the bloc has decided to keep junta commander Min Aung Hlaing out of this week’s conference.

Myanmar’s brief trial with democracy was snuffed out by the coup, and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is now facing a slew of charges in a junta court that may land her in prison for decades.

The junta criticized Min Aung Hlaing’s removal as a breach of the bloc’s norm of non-interference in member nations’ affairs, calling it an unusual snub from an organization that has been chastised for being ineffective.

In the place of the chief, the 10-member group had invited Chan Aye, director-general of the junta-appointed foreign affairs ministry.

However, a junta spokesman stated on Monday that sending a lower-ranking official could “damage our country’s sovereignty and image,” and no Myanmar representation was present for the virtual summit’s opening.

The move to expel the junta chief, according to Aaron Connelly of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, was “very significant.”

“It is the most serious sanction that ASEAN has ever imposed on a member state, and it is in direct response to the (junta’s) noncompliance,” he said at a panel discussion on Monday.

However, many believe it is doubtful that the bloc will move farther, such as suspending Myanmar, and that choices made at this week’s meetings will lead the junta to shift course.

“ASEAN is divided on Myanmar… There is unlikely to be any genuine progress,” a Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While some member nations, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, have pushed for action from the EU, others with more authoritarian governments have kept quiet.

